Terry Collins likely to last rest of ...

Terry Collins likely to last rest of Mets' awful season

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Every so often - like Wednesday with Steven Matz turning in seven dominant innings of shutout ball - the Mets offer up a glimmer of hope that they can actually somehow salvage this season. Inevitably, however, something else goes wrong, another player goes down, leaving us resigned to the fact they will remain stuck in under-.500 second gear and in full sell-off mode by the All-Star break.

Chicago, IL

