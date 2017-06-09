Strong Work On (And By) The Hill Lead Dodgers To 7-2 Win Over Reds

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Dad Rescues 3-Year-Old Son From Attacker Authorities say the suspect put a sharp metal object to the child's throat, started backing away and told the family they would never see him alive again.

