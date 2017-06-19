Smith, Rays finally catch Hamilton in rundown, beat Reds 8-3

LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya throws out a baseball made entirely of LEGO pieces during the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco in unable to field a foul ball as Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

