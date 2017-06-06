Scootera s 4HRs, 10rbis power Reds past Cardinals
Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game - and perhaps the least likely.
