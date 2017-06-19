Reds' Zack Cozart hits disabled list;...

Reds' Zack Cozart hits disabled list; here's what it means for his trade deadline value

20 hrs ago

The Reds on Monday announced that right-hander Bronson Arroyo and shortstop Zack Cozart have been placed on the disabled list with, respectively, a shoulder strain and a right quad strain. The more significant of these is of course Cozart's.

Chicago, IL

