Reds vs. Cardinals, Game 2: Preview/P...

Reds vs. Cardinals, Game 2: Preview/Predictions thread

4 hrs ago

The second of four games between the Reds and Cards will feature Bronson Arroyo's attempt to keep balls in the yard as well as Lance Lynn's attempt at stifling the Reds for a second time this season. Arroyo has allowed an MLB-worst 19 homers so far this year , 10 of which have come while in GABP.

