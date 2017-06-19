Reds to call up Luis Castillo to star...

Reds to call up Luis Castillo to start on Friday

5 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

One of the Reds top prospects is getting a chance to start at the big league level. According to Bryan Price, Luis Castillo is getting the callup from AA, instead of guys in AAA and a DL return from Homer Bailey .

