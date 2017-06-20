Reds select Jeter - no, not that one - at No. 32 overall
The Cincinnati Reds passed on Derek Jeter in the 1992 MLB Draft, but 25 years later, they finally got their shortstop named Jeter. The Jeter, in this case, is shortstop Jeter Downs from Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami, and he was the Reds' selection with the No.
