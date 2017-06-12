Reds make flurry of moves, seek 5th starter

In a string of roster moves made Sunday morning, Cincinnati activated catcher Stuart Turner from the 10-day disabled list, recalled right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla , optioned reliever Jake Buchanan to Triple-A Louisville and designated for assignment pitcher Asher Wojciechowski . Wojciechowski started Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs and two homers over 2 1/3 innings.

