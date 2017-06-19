Reds' Bronson Arroyo placed on disabl...

Reds' Bronson Arroyo placed on disabled list

The Cincinnati Reds have placed Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder, one day after the 40-year-old right-hander said there is a possibility his career might be over. Arroyo allowed five runs and seven hits in three innings Sunday as the Reds lost 8-7 to the Dodgers.

