Reds' Brandon Finnegan placed on disabled list

The Reds placed starting pitcher Brandon Finnegan on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Tuesday, with an injured left shoulder. Finnegan left Monday's game in St. Louis in the fourth inning after experiencing discomfort in his first game back for the Reds since April 15. "It's definitely heartbreaking," said Finnegan.

