Reds beat Nationals 6-2 behind big days from Scooter Gennett, Scott Feldman

After Sunday's 4 for 5 day, the infielder the Cincinnati Reds got for a song off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers owns the team lead in both batting average and slugging percentage, which are as comical as they are factual. In the grand scheme of savvy moves made by the Cincinnati front office in recent years, the seemingly innocuous addition of Gennett at the start of this year now appears to rank right up there with adding Adam Duvall , Scott Schebler , and Eugenio Suarez as under-the-radar pieces, sprinkled with the same sort of quack luck that the Dan Straily addition came with just last season.

