Reds activate Turner, recall Bonilla

The Cincinnati Reds reinstated catcher Stuart Turner from the 10-day disabled list and recalled right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Turner, a Rule Five draft pick out of Minnesota's farm system last December, had been on the disabled list since May 20 with a strained right hamstring.

Chicago, IL

