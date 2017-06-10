Reds activate Tony Cingrani, option Lisalverto Bonilla to AAA Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds will have a familiar face back in their bullpen beginning tonight, as Tony Cingrani and his plus pitch face have been activated from the 10-day DL. Cingrani hit the DL back on April 20th with an oblique issue that wasn't originally slated to need nearly 7 weeks of rest and rehab, but as we watched with Anthony DeSclafani last year, oblique injuries are testy, and often need a complete shutdown to full heal.

