Rays do just enough right to beat Reds

There have been games when the Rays have pitched well, hit explosively and played crisp defense, looking good enough to get you thinking that just maybe they can be a team that can play competitive games not only into September but beyond. There have been games like Monday's, when they gave one away to a Reds team that had lost nine straight, and the Friday debacle in Detroit before that, and the lost weekend in Seattle, and so on down a list that has you convinced they have no chance to be in any kind of playoff race.

