Padres sweep Reds with 4-2 victory

Franchy Cordero and Hunter Renfroe, teammates in the Pacific Coast League last season, combined to drive in all of the San Diego Padres' runs in a 4-2, sweep-clinching victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Renfroe hit his 14th home run, a two-run shot that tied the score 2-2 in the sixth inning, and Cordero hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh before Renfroe's RBI groundout finished the surge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.