Padres finish 3-game sweep of Reds, 4-2
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart tags out San Diego Padres' Erick Aybar, left, with home plate umpire Ted Barrett, right, watching, on a double to center by Luis Torrens during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. less Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart tags out San Diego Padres' Erick Aybar, left, with home plate umpire Ted Barrett, right, watching, on a double to center by Luis Torrens during the second inning of a ... more Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, left, takes in the throw from center field to tag out San Diego Padres' Erick Aybar on a double by Luis Torrens during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
