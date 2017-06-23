Nationals vs. Reds series preview: Na...

Nationals vs. Reds series preview: Nats begin brutal stretch of 17 games in 17 days

22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

After their first day off in three weeks, the Washington Nationals begin their final push before the all-star break with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that opens a stretch of 17 games in 17 days. The Reds are currently eight games back of the Brewers in the National League Central, which puts them in last place in the division at 30-41 .

Chicago, IL

