MLB investigating abuse allegations against Rays' Derek Norris Derek Norris' ex-fiancA©e alleges that the Tampa Bay Rays catcher "physically and emotionally abused" her. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sT0UBr Major League Baseball is investigating abuse allegations against Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris, league vice president of communications Michael Teevan confirmed to USA TODAY Sports early Wednesday morning.

