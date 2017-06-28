Man arrested after standoff with Sidney Police

Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping the last-place Cincinnati Reds top the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Tues West Michigan's Josh Lester belted a fly ball over a drawn-in outfield to bring in the winning run from third base with one out in the 12th Members of the joint Sidney/Piqua Tactical Response Team surrounded a house in the 800 block of Merri Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Officers saw David Pearson, who was wanted on two out of county warrants, going into the house with an unknown man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.