Leading Off: Gennett follows 4-HR game; Kershaw vs Strasburg

One night after hitting four home runs to match the major league record, Scooter Gennett tries to extend his stunning power surge when the Reds host the Cardinals again. Gennett became the 17th player to go deep four times in one game - and perhaps the least likely.

Chicago, IL

