Inbox: What should the Reds do with Cozart?

Do you think the Reds stick with the plan to trade Zack Cozart or do they attempt to re-sign him? -- @redsmccurdygal Cozart has been huge for the Reds this season, and I know they'd hate to lose him in the lineup and the clubhouse. But I think Cincinnati's front office will continue to explore moving him, if there's a deal out there.

