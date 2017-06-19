Harper's single in 10th lifts Nats past Reds 6-5

On a night when right-hander Stephen Strasburg struggled and the Nationals put themselves in an early hole, Washington used the long ball and an unlikely component - the bullpen - to pull out a satisfying victory. Bryce Harper singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, Brian Goodwin homered twice and the Nationals rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night.

