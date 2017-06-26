Game Blog: Reds hit Wacha's pitches and body to cut into Cardinals lead
St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Luke Voit is hit by a pitch as he makes his major league debut in the seventh inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Luke Voit is hit by a pitch as he makes his major league debut in the seventh inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC