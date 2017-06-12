Five Bearcats Selected in 2017 MLB DraftTwo current University of...
CINCINNATI Two current University of Cincinnati baseball players and three incoming freshmen all heard their names called during the 2017 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft June 12-14. Junior Ryan Noda and sophomore A.J. Bumpass were joined by incoming freshmen Obie Ricumstrict , Garrett Schoenle and Dondrae Bremner as the UC representatives to get selected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati Bearcats.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC