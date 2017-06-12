Five Bearcats Selected in 2017 MLB DraftTwo current University of...

CINCINNATI Two current University of Cincinnati baseball players and three incoming freshmen all heard their names called during the 2017 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft June 12-14. Junior Ryan Noda and sophomore A.J. Bumpass were joined by incoming freshmen Obie Ricumstrict , Garrett Schoenle and Dondrae Bremner as the UC representatives to get selected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati Bearcats.