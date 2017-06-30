Scott Feldman held Chicago's depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-0 victory over the Cubs Feldman holds down depleted Cubs for Reds' 5-0 victory Scott Feldman held Chicago's depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-0 victory over the Cubs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tvBzkB Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mike Montgomery throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Cincinnati.

