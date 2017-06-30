Feldman holds down depleted Cubs for ...

Feldman holds down depleted Cubs for Reds' 5-0 victory

18 hrs ago

Scott Feldman held Chicago's depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings on Friday night, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-0 victory over the Cubs. Feldman didn't allow a hit until Ian Happ singled with two outs in the sixth inning.

