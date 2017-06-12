Farmer's Only: Jesse Winker goes 3-for-3 with two walks
A pair of guys who were once part of the Reds' major league pitching staff in 2017 got work on the mound in this one, with one faring much differently than the other. Robert "Bob Steve" Stephenson got the start and pitched four innings, allowing a single run on one hit and two walks while striking out three.
