Farmers Only: Cody Reed Did Good Things
Sound the alarm! Cody Reed pitched a really good game! Actually, his ERA in AAA has been pretty good but his WHIP has been pretty atrocious. Last night, Reed pitched 8 shutout innings while giving up 2 hits, 1 walk, and striking out 6. Certainly, this is something to build on and spring some good vibes.
