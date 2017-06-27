Farmers Only: Billings keeps mashing

Amir "Ball is Life" Garrett started for Louisville and was effective but struggled with control, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits in 5.2 innings while walking 4 and striking out 4. Brandon Dixon "Dixoff" kept mashing, going 2 for 5 with a 2-run dinger. Hernan "Conan" Iribarren was 3 for 5 with 1 RBI and scored a run, Darnell Sweeney was 1 for 5 with a RBI double, and Sebastian "Reptilia" Elizalde was 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI.

