Family of Sam Dubose, killed by unive...

Family of Sam Dubose, killed by university cop calling for justice

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

West Michigan's David Gonzalez lined a base hit to right field to bring in the winning run from third base with one out in the bottom of the Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Monday. DaShonda Reid, Sam DuBose's fiance, speaks to the media outside of court on the third day of jury deliberations in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC