Family of Sam Dubose, killed by university cop calling for justice

West Michigan's David Gonzalez lined a base hit to right field to bring in the winning run from third base with one out in the bottom of the Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Monday. DaShonda Reid, Sam DuBose's fiance, speaks to the media outside of court on the third day of jury deliberations in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.