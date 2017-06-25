Dusty Baker gives Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Wieters the day off Sunday
As he usually does on days like this, Dusty Baker will hold a few regulars out of his starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's game. Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Wieters will get the day off, which means Zimmerman will get a game and a half off, since Baker was able to remove him from Saturday's blowout win early, too.
