Draft is over, but process now begins for Reds

For a small-market club like the Reds that often avoids big spending on the free-agent market, using the MLB Draft and developing homegrown players is critical for competing. The three-day 2017 Draft ended Wednesday, and the Reds will be watching and teaching their newest crop of 41 players with hopes they can follow the path of current homegrown players like Joey Votto , Zack Cozart , Billy Hamilton and Devin Mesoraco , among others.

