Doubles by Suarez and Gennett lead Reds over Cardinals, 4-2
Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Monday night. St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez was dominant through six innings before wilting in the seventh as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight and eighth in 11 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC