Doubles by Suarez and Gennett lead Reds over Cardinals, 4-2

Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Monday night. St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez was dominant through six innings before wilting in the seventh as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight and eighth in 11 games.

