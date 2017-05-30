Dickey disappointed with performance ...

Dickey disappointed with performance to date

Read more: Atlanta Braves

R.A. Dickey was on the wrong side of a questionable call and the replay review that followed during the sixth inning of Saturday's , 12-inning win over the Reds. But the Braves' knuckleballer holds himself accountable for the development of that four-run frame and many of the other struggles he has experienced through this season's first two months.

