Despite malleable role, Iglesias is Reds' closer

Entering Spring Training, Reds manager Bryan Price envisioned a bullpen with no defined roles that would allow him to use his best relievers in any high-leverage situation -- regardless of how early in the game it might be. Price has utilized the combination of Raisel Iglesias , Michael Lorenzen , Drew Storen and Wandy Peralta in the later innings most often.

