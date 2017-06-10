Addison Russell returned to the Chicago Cubs' lineup on Saturday, two days after Major League Baseball began an investigation of the All-Star shortstop in the wake of domestic violence allegations. Cubs' Addison Russell returns to lineup amid MLB investigation Addison Russell returned to the Chicago Cubs' lineup on Saturday, two days after Major League Baseball began an investigation of the All-Star shortstop in the wake of domestic violence allegations.

