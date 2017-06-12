Cincinnati Reds SS Zack Cozart inches...

Cincinnati Reds SS Zack Cozart inches ahead in NL All-Star voting

3 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart is enjoying the best season of his career and he now sits atop the balloting to start in the All-Star Game after Major League Baseball announced its latest National League tabulations on Monday. Cozart moved ahead of Los Angeles' Corey Seager in the battle for the starting shortstop gig.

Chicago, IL

