Cincinnati Reds SS Zack Cozart inches ahead in NL All-Star voting
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart is enjoying the best season of his career and he now sits atop the balloting to start in the All-Star Game after Major League Baseball announced its latest National League tabulations on Monday. Cozart moved ahead of Los Angeles' Corey Seager in the battle for the starting shortstop gig.
