Cincinnati Reds History: A Red Banner...

Cincinnati Reds History: A Red Banner All Star Game Roster

Every so often, the fans will vote players into the All Star Game that leave the "experts" shaking their heads in disbelief. On this day in 1957, Cincinnati Reds fans took the fan vote to another level, stuffing the ballot box to nearly redwash the National League roster.

Chicago, IL

