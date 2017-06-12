Cincinnati Reds clinic kicks off

The 24th Annual Cincinnati Reds Legends Baseball Clinic is set to kick off Monday morning at a brand new location but with some very familiar faces. Cardenas, Ron Oester, Todd Benzinger, Scott Willamson, Herm Winningham and Stephen Larkin are scheduled to be instructors at this year's camp which will be held for the very first time through Wednesday at The Vienna Recreation Sports Complex at Jackson Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.