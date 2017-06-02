Brandon Phillips: "I'm always gonna b...

Brandon Phillips: "I'm always gonna be Mr. Cincinnati"

Read more: MSNBC

It's been over three months since Braves' second baseman Brandon Phillips ended his 11-year run with the Reds, and he was all smiles on his return to Great American Ball Park on Friday. He tipped his cap for a standing ovation, then struck out swinging on four pitches from Cincinnati right-hander Bronson Arroyo .

Chicago, IL

