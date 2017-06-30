Baseball: Stephens back up with Reds,...

Baseball: Stephens back up with Reds, will start against Cubs

15 hrs ago

Former Oxford High standout Jackson Stephens will start for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, Reds manager Bryan Price announced after the Reds' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati.com reported Thursday night. Stephens had a brief call-up as an emergency long reliever in late May but did not appear in a game before returning to Triple-A Louisville.

Chicago, IL

