Bailey sharp in first rehab start

Bailey sharp in first rehab start

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinatti Reds

Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey began a Minor League rehab assignment on Friday and delivered an encouraging outing in his first start of 2017. Bailey, who underwent right elbow surgery in February, pitched five shutout innings, scattering three hits with five strikeouts and one walk for Double-A Pensacola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC