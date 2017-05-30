Astros bag 10th straight victory

Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo, left, slides safely home against Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo, left, slides safely home against Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.