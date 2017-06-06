And That Happened: Monday's Scores an...

And That Happened: Monday's Scores and Highlights

Astros 7, Royals 3 : Houston got a three-run homer from Yuli Gurriel and a two-run shot from Brian McCann to win their eleventh straight game. The Astros are one win shy of their franchise record of 12 straight wins, which they did twice: 1999 and 2004.

