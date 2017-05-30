Amir Garrett tagged for 8 earned runs in return from DL, Reds lose 13-8

On Sunday, Zack had himself a day unlike any other he's had in two, maybe six days, homering twice, tripling, coaxing a walk, and driving in five runs, and the miracle season for the Cincinnati Reds SS just keeps on keepin' on despite another abysmal outing from a starting pitcher. It's been remarkable to watch, it just keeps on being absurd, but it's an excellent situation for both the Reds - in trade value purpose - and for Cozart - since he's about to be a free agent for the first time.

