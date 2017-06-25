A silver lining to Nats' 6-2 loss to Reds: The momentary reclamation of Tanner Roark
The problem with silver linings is that they usually line something rather unpleasant, and are rarely sought by the successful. But the Washington Nationals have put themselves in a comfortable June position atop the National League East, one that allows them a bad day now and then, and permits them to appreciate silver linings.
