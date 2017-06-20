2017 MLB Draft: Reds select Wake Forest OF Stuart Fairchild with 2nd pick in 2nd round
Fairchild is a toolsy guy who projects to handle duties in center field with great aplomb. His arm is good enough, but his speed and his instincts are both very impressive.
