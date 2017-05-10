Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotato...

Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation

In this Monday, May 8, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman sits in the dugout in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have placed closer Chapman on the 10-day disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder.

