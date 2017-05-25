Votto receives Tip O'Neill Award

Votto receives Tip O'Neill Award

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cincinatti Reds

Joey Votto 's first game in Toronto since 2009 was met with more than friends and family on Monday as the Reds' first baseman was awarded his sixth Tip O'Neill Award in seven years from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. This award is presented each year to a Canadian baseball player who has excelled individually and as a teammate while adhering to baseball's highest ideals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,393,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC