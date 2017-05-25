Votto receives Tip O'Neill Award

Joey Votto 's first game in Toronto since 2009 was met with more than friends and family on Monday as the Reds' first baseman was awarded his sixth Tip O'Neill Award in seven years from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. This award is presented each year to a Canadian baseball player who has excelled individually and as a teammate while adhering to baseball's highest ideals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.